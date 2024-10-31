HILARY JOFFE: Budgeting for fiscal credibility as Treasury makes changes
While the numbers are a bit worse than February’s budget estimates, they are broadly on track
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Briefing journalists ahead of his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana reminded us that this budget is intended as a statement to give guidance for what will happen in February’s main budget.
His director-general, Duncan Pieterse, reminded us of the difficulties the Treasury had brought on itself in the past by making spending decisions based on growth and revenue forecasts that turned out to be over-optimistic, saying the Treasury had tried to strike the right balance and ensure credibility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.