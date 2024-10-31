CHRIS THURMAN: Hamlet can help us watch Palestine with greater insight
The NT Live experience compounds the meta-theatricality of the play with meta-filmic references
I sat in a darkened movie theatre, entranced by Richard Burton and John Gielgud — or rather, by Johnny Flynn and Mark Gatiss, who were playing these two iconic actors on the stage of the National Theatre in London. The production was The Motive and the Cue, directed by Sam Mendes, filmed last year for the NT Live series and on Ster Kinekor screens this week in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.
Its premise is a historical event: a Broadway production of Hamlet starring Burton in the title role at the height of his fame, when he and Elizabeth Taylor were the tempestuous glamour couple of the 1960s. Gielgud, who had given one of the definitive post-war performances as Hamlet, finds his star is on the wane; he is supposed to be directing the show but Burton will not take direction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.