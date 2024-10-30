JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa may yet pull off Eisenhower’s high-wire act
If the president is overwhelmed by his bouts of indecision, he will fail as head of unity government
There is a sense in which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s running of the government of national unity (GNU) can be likened to Dwight Eisenhower’s command of the supreme headquarters allied expeditionary force, the joint US-British military structure that prosecuted World War 2 against Germany from late 1943 to 1945.
Just as the success of the GNU will depend on Ramaphosa’s ability to herd political cats, the success of the allied forces during World War 2 had a lot to do with Eisenhower’s ability, to quote historian Norman Gelb, “to get people of divergent interests and different personalities to work together”. ..
