SHAWN HAGEDORN: A Trump win is likely to have an effect on SA trade
If re-elected, Donald Trump's proposed trade tariffs represent threats and opportunities for SA
29 October 2024 - 05:00
While polling data still points to a very close race, recent survey trends suggest former US president Donald Trump will be re-elected. His proposed trade tariffs represent threats and opportunities for SA.
In an ideal world, trade tariffs wouldn’t exist and countries wouldn’t methodically attempt to game the system. Instead, the EU, US and Canada are expected to significantly raise tariffs on cars and solar panels coming from the world’s top manufacturer and exporter as they claim China subsidises its exporters to gain unfair trade advantages. ..
