LUYOLO MKENTANE: Stockholm syndrome keeps SACP in the alliance
The party is unlikely to make good on its most recent threat to ‘re-evaluate its role’ in the 2026 and 2029 elections
29 October 2024 - 05:00
I remain unconvinced that the SACP will ever ditch the ANC and contest elections on its own, despite repeated threats to do so.
While the tripartite alliance comprising the ANC, Cosatu and SACP is dead in the water, it is unlikely that the communists will be the ones to end this marriage of convenience with the former liberation movement. ..
