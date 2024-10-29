JONATHAN COOK: How will AI affect managers?
Capacity in the field is growing and mutating at such a rate that consensus-finding processes could well be in an app soon
In what respects will humans outperform artificial intelligence (AI) in management? As a psychologist in management I have felt secure that my particular gift of understanding and facilitating human interactions would be difficult for a machine to match. But I was intrigued to read that an AI algorithm on Google’s DeepMind had helped people with disparate and conflicting opinions find common ground while discussing contentious social issues. The machine came up with statements that 56% of participants found reflected the views in the group and reduced divisions better than statements of human mediators.
This was a research project to establish what is possible, not a product headed for your office or community, and it has clear limitations in where and how it can be applied. But that is just a first step. Capacity in AI is growing and mutating at such a rate that I imagine consensus-finding processes could well be in an app soon. ..
