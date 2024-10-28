On the money
STUART THEOBALD: Can SA set itself free of the greylist’s final six requirements?
28 October 2024 - 05:00
The FATF acronym now rolls off the tongue of many South Africans. The economic impact of greylisting by the international money laundering and terror finance watchdog is difficult to put hard numbers to, but you can be sure it is a quiet suppressor of the economy.
Many SA financial institutions have been excluded from global financial infrastructure because of it, while every South African individual and company must be subject to enhanced due diligence for financial transactions with the rest of the world. The macro impact of second-class citizenship in the global financial system is material...
