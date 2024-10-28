MICHAEL MORRIS: Rational leadership needed, not semantic perversion
Government’s mythmaking contrives to show foreigners poisoning our children to death
28 October 2024 - 05:00
Thoughtful South Africans will have recognised last week’s masterclass in mythmaking, which contrived to show foreigners poisoning our children to death, as nothing less than evil deception.
Reliably, sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie seemed comfortable shrugging off any pretence of responsibility by impulsively recommending that we stop the discussion, close “all these shops” and arrest all of the owners pursuant to their summary deportation. “What more do we want to see?” he asked in a post on X. “More children dying?” ..
