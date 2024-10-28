BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: SA’s race against the FATF clock
The Financial Action Task Force remains unconvinced about the country’s commitment to clean governance
Another round of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) assessments has rolled through Paris, with SA managing to secure a few more ticks on the checklist of anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist financing compliance — nine upgrades, to be precise.
But let’s not pop open the bubbly just yet. We still have six more hurdles to clear before we can shake off the economically damaging greylisting label, and as the Treasury’s latest statement suggests, it’s going to be a race against time. With the February 2025 finish line fast approaching, the question is: will SA rise to the challenge or will we trip on our own shoelaces once again? ..
