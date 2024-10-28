GAVIN RICH: Stormers fans should cut team some slack after loss to Glasgow
There were enough injured players to give the starting team a good run for their money
28 October 2024 - 05:00
Stormers fans who go hard at their team for their loss to the Glasgow Warriors and their lowly 13th position on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log as we reach the international break do need to keep a few mitigating factors in mind.
There were enough injured players sitting in front of the press box watching the game at the Danie Craven Stadium to give the team that started the match a good run for their money. Second, the Warriors are not a Mickey Mouse team. Any team that can go to Loftus to win a final, as Franco Smith’s team did last season, has a lot going for it...
