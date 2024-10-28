ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: How Jimmy Carter helped build Egyptian-Israeli peace
Camp David was a personal peacemaking triumph for former US president
Earlier this month, former US president Jimmy Carter (1977-1980) turned 100. Though he won the Nobel prize in 2002 for his peacemaking efforts and promoting democracy, development and human rights, he should have been awarded the prize in 1978 for leading peacemaking efforts between Egypt and Israel. The award instead went jointly to Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin.
During 13 days of talks at the secluded American presidential retreat of Camp David outside Washington DC in September 1978, the distrust between both sides was palpable. Sadat and Begin were both stubborn and proud, believing they personified the national interest of their countries. This antagonism left Carter to conduct talks with both leaders separately, negotiating directly with key members of their teams...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.