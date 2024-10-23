MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Festival lets producers and wine lovers mingle
WineX provides a space where the next generation of consumers can establish and refine their tastes
In 1976, pretty much fresh out of university, I landed up working at the Rand Daily Mail Wine Festival. I think it was the first such event in Johannesburg, perhaps in SA. The modern wine industry was in its infancy. John Platter was a foreign correspondent, his eponymous guide still four years into the future.
That first iteration of what in time became the Business Day Wine Festival (and then WineX) was hosted at The Court House, the mansion in Hurlingham/Sandhurst built by the American billionaire Charlie Engelhard. It was vacant at the time and between owners. In the years that followed, the event migrated around the city. For a while it had a home at the Cape Dutch complex on what is now the Wits West Campus. It was even hosted at the Kyalami racetrack, the imagined midpoint between Johannesburg and Pretoria. The completion of the Sandton Convention Centre in 2000 gave it a permanent home and a new name...
