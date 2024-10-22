TOM EATON: Count on the media to get the story wrong
Being numerically illiterate limits you to just two possible careers: a writer or a senior ANC minister
22 October 2024 - 05:00
As the class of 2024 sits down to write its final exams, it seems an appropriately bookish moment to remember the true meaning of “matriculation”, a word that comes to us from the late Latin matriculare, or “SA journalists not understanding the difference between percentages and percentage points”.
I don’t blame them, of course. Most of us who ended up in the media did so because we were bad at maths at school, and any guidance counsellor will tell you that being numerically illiterate limits you to just two possible career paths: being a writer or a senior ANC cabinet minister. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.