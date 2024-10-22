NEVA MAKGETLA: Investment malaise has its roots in inequality
22 October 2024 - 05:00
The presidency’s five-year review highlights efforts to market SA as an investment destination. However, in practice private investment in 2023 was lower in both absolute terms and as a percentage of the GDP than in 2018. But the low level was not a huge deterioration, since investment in SA has lagged far behind peer economies since the mid-1980s.
That unfortunate reality points to the structural factors behind the 40-year investment drought, above all deep inequality, which fosters political and social conflict, plus unusually heavy dependence on mining exports. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.