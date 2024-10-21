ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: High jinks or high drama?
‘Dramas’ in the media shouldn’t be mistaken for the real problem: GNU needs to forge a lasting strategy
21 October 2024 - 05:00
The question of what the government of national unity (GNU) actually is keeps coming up. Is it a coalition, a genuine attempt at national unity? Is it a confidence and supply agreement? Is it a crazy clown car?
The media certainly seems unsettled, buffeted this way and that depending on which briefing they are attending. It doesn’t help that the DA has a far more aggressive media operation. Still, at times there seems to be hyperbolic freak-outs at what might otherwise be considered normal coalition drama...
