GAVIN RICH: Lions starting to look like URC top four contenders
Gritty performance in miserable conditions at Parma shows development of side’s defence and tactical approach
The Lions did a bit of a smash and grab job on Zebre, but in some ways that should have told us more about their credentials to mount a credible challenge for the coveted top four spot in the United Rugby Championship (URC) than their more convincing wins over Ulster and Edinburgh.
The conditions in Parma were far removed from those that favoured them when they won their opening two games on SA soil. There was no altitude in Parma, just a wet field and at times driving rain. The Lions were more challenged than they would have been on a dry day, which would have allowed them to execute their tempo game. They had to dig deep defensively and rely on a tactical game...
