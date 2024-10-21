ALEXANDER PARKER: Betrayal of spirit of coalition pact among red lights for GNU
ANC’s internal squabbling and the fruitless squandering of political capital must surely weigh on the government
21 October 2024 - 05:00
In his most recent column Peter Bruce eloquently laid out the constraints the finance minister faces in the upcoming medium-term budget (“Medium-term budget could take the shine off GNU (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2024-10-17-peter-bruce-medium-term-budget-could-take-the-shine-off-gnu/)”, October 17).
There are fiscal realities that Enoch Godongwana understands perfectly well, but if you think addressing the country’s debt trap is hard, you should try explaining the natural consequences of it to some of his ANC colleagues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.