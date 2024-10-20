CHRIS THURMAN: Basking in the aura of uniqueness
One definition of 'good' art, perhaps, is that it demands sustained attention
Every few years I find myself revisiting German philosopher Walter Benjamin’s 1935 essay, “The work of art in the age of mechanical reproduction”. Each time I do the tech curve has been through another cycle of innovation and adoption with new technologies, making Benjamin’s context seem more distant. Yet his observations still hold up.
An unconventional Marxist writing in an age of fascism, Benjamin was crucially concerned with what happens when large groups of citizens have their attention directed away from the economic inequality that disadvantages them towards populist distraction. Expressing fears about the aestheticising of warfare, Benjamin’s essay ends on a portentous note, describing how humankind’s “self-alienation has reached such a degree that it can experience its own destruction as an aesthetic pleasure”. ..
