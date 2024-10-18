NATASHA MARRIAN: Lesufi all smoke and mirrors as Gauteng crumbles
18 October 2024 - 05:00
If the ANC in Gauteng is a yardstick for the state of national politics, SA is in deep trouble.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi was once widely described as a thoughtful, erudite politician, but since his ascent to provincial chair of the party his politics have become populist, vacuous and frankly dangerous. Perhaps he is defaulting to his erstwhile role as a spin doctor, but his politics has become one of smoke and mirrors, lies and deception. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.