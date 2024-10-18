MBHAZIMA SHILOWA: Mboweni’s good deeds shine through

Like all the departed, we now speak of him in the past, referring to him as sirha (the late) Tito Mboweni.
While we are aware that no-one lives in eternity and that death is inevitable regardless of age, one is never ready when it strikes. You find yourself at a loss for words.
Even those who believe in the afterlife, that Jesus is the Lord, that he died and rose for them, and that one day they will be reunited with him singing Hallelujah and other songs of praise question if indeed it was God’s wish. And indeed if it were, possible many of us would negotiate a few more years on earth to finish what we had set out to do like King Hezekiah of Israel is said to have done.
According to the Old Testament, “Hezekiah became sick and was near death. Isaiah the man of God, the son of Amoz, came to him and said, ’The Lord says, make those of your house ready, for you will die and not live’. Then Hezekiah turned his face to the wall, prayed to the Lord, and said, “O Lord, I ask you from my heart to remember now how I have walked with you in truth and with a whole heart. I have done what is good in your eyes...he cried with a bitter cry. Then the word of the Lord came to Isaiah, saying, ‘Go and tell Hezekiah, The Lord, the God of your father David, says, ‘I have heard your prayer. I have seen your tears. See, I will add 15 years to your life’”.
Even those who don’t believe in the afterlife, who live life like there’s no tomorrow, telling everyone that they’re ready to go whenever their ancestors come calling, would try to negotiate the way out of death were it possible. I imagine one saying to the ancestors: ‘Why not start next door? There’s an old person who is sick, that I’ve heard say that if only I could die so as to rest and escape the pains!’ I can imagine the sadness when the ancestor messenger, says: “hi famba namunlha, va te ndzi vuya na wena”! (Get, ready. We leave today. I’m just a messenger who was told to come fetch you).
Tito’s death was sudden, he had no time to say farewell to his loved ones. No time for one last cigar or a glass of his favourite beverage. Not even time to prepare one last meal of his favourite dishes: Lucky Star tinned fish, various types of meat with his much-loved garlic, onions, tomatoes and chilli — all swimming in the Ritavi or Rimbelule river.
Tito was larger than life. He achieved a lot in a short space of time. It was like he knew he had very little time, so he had to leave a lasting legacy.
Workers will forever remember him for the myriad of groundbreaking laws as minister of labour. Even those who disagreed with him as the governor of the Reserve Bank, who berated him for his dogged determination to carry out the mandate of the bank without fear or favour, agreed he meant no harm. As he would say to his critics, ‘it is par for the course.’ He should added that, “mi chava vukhatsa mi tiyela nhlakulo”. (Take it up with the government that came up with the inflation targeting measures including the setting of targets).
He took criticism of implementing what was said to be austerity measures on the chin, knowing he was simply carrying out government policy and that anyone who felt otherwise could take it up with the president who had appointed him and the cabinet that had endorsed such policies.
Not being one steeped in populism, he went with what he thought was the right policy, be it on the need for a state bank, or the sale of SAA that he thought was draining the fiscus. When the cabinet decided on the one hand to bail out SAA and on the other to curb spending, he said in that case we have to rob Peter (social and infrastructure) to pay Paul (SAA).
As we prepare to lay his mortal remains next to his ancestors, we should take solace from one of the Xitsonga choral songs by SJ Khosa: Mintirho ya vulavula. The lyrics go as follows: Mintirho ya vulavulaYi vulavula hi ririmi le’ri twisiwaka hi mani na maniMiyela, mintirho, yi ta vulavulaMintirho yi ta tikomba eka mani na maniMintirho leyinene a yi tumbeli na kan’weSuka wena mahanya hi vuxisiSuka endleni ya nhluvukoSuka!Miyela, mintirho yi ta vulavula. (Deeds speak, they speak in a language that is understood by everyone still, deeds themselves shall speak. Deeds will manifest themselves to everyone. Good deeds never hide, No, not at all. Get away you treacherous one. You who live by deception. Get off the way of progress. You, get off! Be still, deeds themselves shall speak).
Famba kahle Humani Famba kahle mbhuri ya Vacanyi.
Shilowa is the former premier of Gauteng and former general secretary of Cosatu.
