JONNY STEINBERG: GNU-look president is halfway to success
18 October 2024 - 05:00
Barely a day has passed in the last four months without someone saying how much more comfortable Cyril Ramaphosa looks sharing power. And how good he is at it.
It’s been quite a turnaround. When the year began he was the loyalist who put party over country, the weak man without the balls to go after the corrupt, the vacillating man unable to make a decision. Is he still all of those things? Or has the discipline of the government of national unity (GNU) changed him? How should we be thinking about the president now? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.