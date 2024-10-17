KHAYA SITHOLE: Good crisis response model for distressed businesses is under-explored
Few business rescue funds are in place to step in and support the restructuring of businesses in distress
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Almost 15 years ago, SA put the final touches on the new Companies Act, which replaced the overwhelmingly outdated 1973 version of the legislation and brought into a single ambit many of the rules that were littered across different pieces of law.
The evolution of business and governance practices between the 1970s and the pre-financial crisis years had long cried out for a comprehensive overhaul of the legal reference point for companies. A key contribution of the updated act was the chapter on business rescue processes, which focused on the rehabilitation of financially distressed companies...
