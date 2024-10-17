GRACELIN BASKARAN: Opportunity for SA palladium — if industry gets support
Key metal is in high demand, and major producer Russia is likely to remain a pariah
Palladium, one of the six platinum group metals (PGMs) — has long been a vital part of the automotive economy given its use in emissions control systems. However, in a world with rising trade tensions — including back-and-forth trade restrictions imposed by countries such as China, Russia, Canada and the US — SA’s palladium is likely to be highly sought after in future for its use in semiconductors.
Semiconductors, often called chips, are the foundation of modern electronics, including smartphones, computers and televisions. As technology progresses and chips become more compact, the risk of oxidation and degradation increases. Palladium’s strength and resistance to corrosion and oxidation make it an essential protective layer for chips, ensuring their long-term functionality. ..
