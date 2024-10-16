STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Prompt to action: the next frontier of AI automation
Generate reports, automate procedures, or study data trends in real time by giving an AI program a few simple instructions
Articulation is the unique human ability to communicate ideas, thoughts and emotions via writing or speech. The education system doesn’t value teaching this skill and so many people fail to reach their full potential.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are now fundamental to commercial processes, having introduced “prompting ability”. Effective communication with AI systems allows users to employ these technologies for valid results. Clear prompts are the gold standard for optimising AI, helping users access information and drive business results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.