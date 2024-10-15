TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: How not to exit R21bn M&A deal
15 October 2024 - 05:00
When corporate overconfidence collides with harsh judicial results, a potentially heavy financial penalty hangs over Sibanye-Stillwater’s head.
Last week, a UK high court sided with Appian Capital Advisory, which lodged a claim for damages against Sibanye for backing out of a $1.2bn (R21bn) to buy two mines in Brazil on the grounds that a geotechnical incident had trashed the transaction’s commercial logic. ..
