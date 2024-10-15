LUYOLO MKENTANE: Gauteng ANC cuts the ground from under DA
Panyaza Lesufi shuts blue party out of key governance showcase ahead of local government elections
15 October 2024 - 05:00
The pain of losing Gauteng metros to its newfound bedfellows in the government of national unity (GNU) must cut deep for the DA as it is relegated to the periphery of power before the much-anticipated municipal elections in 24 months.
That the DA was kicked to the curb in the three metros it once governed after the 2021 local government elections is a big blow for a party still grappling with polarising issues of identity and race that have resulted in an exodus of black leaders in the recent past. ..
