JONATHAN COOK: The manager’s role in defending against fake news
Seeing is no longer believing and the best defence is to communicate relentlessly
15 October 2024 - 09:58
On Sunday afternoon we watched on YouTube as SpaceX launched its Starship super heavy booster rocket. After separating from the upper stage the booster returned to base and for the first time was caught gently by the “chopsticks” arms atop the launch platform tower — ready for its next mission.
It’s an extraordinary achievement and another historic milestone in the quest by SpaceX to make space travel routine. It plans for several launches a day using reusable equipment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.