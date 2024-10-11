NICK VAN RENSBURG: It’s time to consider US election risk
The risk will be greatest if Donald Trump loses to Kamala Harris
11 October 2024 - 05:00
If you want to elicit sceptical or dismissive eye rolls, suggest to almost any investor that US political risk is significantly understated.
However, the November 5 presidential election is happening within the context of the worst political division in at least 50 years, two failed assassination attempts and, according to Pew Research, the lowest level of trust in the government in decades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.