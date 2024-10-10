THE BUY SIDE
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Liberty still has some life in it
Donald Gordon liked nothing better than to be stalked by the paparazzi wearing his bowler hat in London
10 October 2024 - 05:00
I was certainly back on home ground in Braamfontein this week. I’m not that familiar with the Stellenbosch wine route, but I am certainly an old hand at the Braamies wine route, a famous pub crawl which usually concluded at SAB chair Meyer Kahn’s office at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue.
That office isn’t even used any more by that dull conglomerate which took over SAB. I can’t remember the name offhand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.