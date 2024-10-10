PETER BRUCE: Home run on visa front, but Transnet deal strikes out
Schreiber has cleared huge backlogs and gazetted the first visa reforms — all within 200 days
10 October 2024 - 05:00
Two big economic events landed in SA’s inbox on Wednesday, one good and one bad. And they are related.
First, good news as home affairs minister Leon Schreiber gazetted the first of what we must hope will be sweeping reforms to the SA visa regime. A new remote work visa will mean anyone earning about R650,000 (that’s a modest $37,000) a year or more can come and live here as long as they like. I suspect it will be popular. I have just spent a month in Europe and life here if you have some income is twice as good and a fraction of the price. ..
