MARK BARNES: Admit ignorance so someone capable can do the job
Public servants who don’t know what they’re doing should ask for help or resign
Ignorance is a lack of knowledge, not a lack of the capacity to gain knowledge. It is usually subject specific and has little or nothing to do with intelligence, because by definition it does not measure original thought. Ignorance is never bliss. We are generally ignorant of our ignorance (we don’t know what we don’t know) and that’s OK, usually.
I’ve owned my current vehicle for more than a decade now. I’ve never had reason to open the bonnet (where, I’m told, the engine resides) and I’m ignorant of the workings of car engines generally. I don’t have the time to gain a deep enough understanding of what goes on (or doesn’t) under the bonnet to avoid being a danger to myself (and others) by meddling in that space. My car is going in for a service today, and I have it on good authority that experts will check up on the engine. It’s what they do. ..
