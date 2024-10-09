YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Who’s to blame when our worlds drift apart?
After comments about Pravin Gordhan and by Busisiwe Mkhwebane, many are wondering whether nonracialism has run its course
09 October 2024 - 05:00
Cliff Richard’s words have been coming to mind of late, given the state of nonracialism and national unity in SA: “We turned water into wine but that didn’t last; we were the victims of our age.”
Listening to SABC journalists twittering away at Pravin Gordhan’s funeral that he was “just another white capitalist”, or former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane claiming that people of Indian descent “have positioned themselves as my persecutors” has led many to wonder whether nonracialism has run its course in SA...
