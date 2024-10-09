JOHAN STEYN: Harnessing AI to combat cancer in Africa
The continent’s cancer burden is projected to triple by 2040, adding to already overburdened healthcare systems
In a cancer ward a decade ago, my mother and her mother died in the same week. Despite technological breakthroughs, cancer remains deadly. This personal tragedy raises a pressing question: can artificial intelligence (AI) advancements solve this long-standing curse? Can it benefit everyone, not just the wealthy, and assist those genetically predisposed to this relentless disease?
Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death globally, including Africa. According to the World Health Organisation, it is the second largest cause of death worldwide. As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, it’s worth highlighting that Africa’s cancer burden is projected to triple by 2040, driven by late-stage diagnoses, limited access to treatment, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. The need for improved cancer care across the continent has never been more urgent...
