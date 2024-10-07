SIMON BARBER: Return of Trump presidency would herald uncertain times
There is little in law to stop him turning the justice department into a terrible swift sword
07 October 2024 - 05:00
January 20 2025 may see the return to power of a US president who, when informed that a lynch mob was howling for the blood of his vice-president, replied “who cares?”
How scared should we be of a second Donald Trump presidency? Is American democracy really on the line? What fearful things, when the sturm und drang of this country’s hideously protracted election season finally ebbs, will Trump, if he wins, actually be able to achieve? What will be his real priorities?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.