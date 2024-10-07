AYABONGA CAWE: After years on the shelf sorghum needs a place in sun
The indigenous millet has a tragic history and should be given a new lease on life
In the characteristic idiomatic flair found in many Bantu languages, in Xhosa there are many ways to refer to the vitality of life. One such example is to say that one is not alive, but “still eating sorghum”. Usadl’amazimba, we say.
It is a historico-linguistic marker of the prevalence in the material culture of sub-Saharan African life of sorghum, an indigenous millet. Used for human consumption and fodder, it retains a prominent, if not sacred, part in the social life of African people. It seems far better for our guts and glucose levels, and for Southern Africa’s scarce rain, than substitutes such as maize. ..
