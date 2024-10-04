HILARY JOFFE: Foreign direct investment the real test for charm offensive
The question is whether roadshows reached corporates and multinationals that can boost the real economy
04 October 2024 - 05:00
There’s long been something of a habit in government of thinking you can talk up investor confidence — that a charm offensive might persuade those dollars to flow, even when you haven’t done the hard work or made the hard decisions to make SA an easy or attractive place to do business.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual investment conferences did much to charm. But they did nothing to halt the long decline in fixed investment in an economy with very low growth and no electricity...
