CHRIS THURMAN: Life and times of Lucy Barton
Julie-Anne McDowell has brought the play to SA in a new production that opens in Johannesburg next week
Elizabeth Strout’s 2016 novel My Name is Lucy Barton was adapted for the stage by Rona Munro and premiered as a one-woman play starring Laura Linney in London two years later. The show opened on Broadway in January 2020, during those curious pre-Covid months we now all look back on thinking: if only we’d known what was coming.
The global theatre industry was decimated over the next two years — and SA’s arts and culture sector, especially hard hit, took a long time to recover. But good things were also born during that period; one of them was theatre company How Now Brown Cow, which has since produced a number of plays and the short film The Hive, while developing new scripts through its Writers’ Collective...
