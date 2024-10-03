KHAYA SITHOLE: Counting the cost of continuing delinquency
Unity government surfs wave of good fortune, but D-Day to escape greylist lies in wait
Over the past few weeks, as the government of national unity (GNU) approached its first 100-day milestone, a couple of fortuitous developments have aided the narrative that the GNU is indeed the best outcome SA could have cobbled from the 2024 general election.
Even before it was formalised, the prospect of the GNU excited various stakeholders, whose anxieties regarding political permutations translate to decision-making. Currency speculators, investors and scenario planners across the system agreed that SA faced a crossroad where an ANC alliance with more radical political partners would have repercussions that most preferred not to contemplate...
