MICHAEL FRIDJHON: SA drinkers focus on brand before land
Many of our best-known and most highly priced reds sell more on the strength of the name than on where the grapes were grown
02 October 2024 - 05:00
SA wine drinkers seem to care less about the relevance of origin in the perception of value than consumers in other major wine markets.
Internationally the rule of thumb is that the more precise the origin, the higher the price of the wine. Thus a grand cru site in Burgundy (which is generally smaller and has less wine to sell) yields more valuable bottles than a blend comprising wines from lesser sites...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.