LUVUYO MASINDA: Navigating a changing climate landscape to drive Africa’s just energy transition
By offering green bonds and sustainability-linked loans, banks can support corporates looking to meet targets
The global push towards a low-carbon future has ushered in a new era for the financial sector, particularly in Africa. As climate change concerns increasingly shape policy and market dynamics, banks find themselves at the forefront of a transformative journey. This shift presents significant challenges, but also unprecedented opportunities for the financial services sector, demanding a complete recalibration of our approach to finance, risk management and societal impact.
In recent years, we have witnessed a seismic shift in the climate change policy landscape, particularly in the US and EU. Africa has also been undergoing its share of policy changes, with SA often leading the charge. The recent introduction of the long-awaited Climate Change Act was a milestone, setting legally binding targets for reducing carbon emissions and introducing mechanisms such as sectoral emissions targets and carbon budgets. This legislative framework, designed to support SA’s commitment to the P...
