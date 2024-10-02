JOHAN STEYN: AI in physiotherapy — enhancing care, not replacing it
02 October 2024 - 05:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising healthcare, but for many practitioners, it still feels like an uncertain and intimidating force.
The fear that AI could replace therapists is widespread, but in reality, AI has the potential to become an invaluable tool that enhances rather than threatens their profession. I was a keynote speaker at the recent World Physiotherapy Africa Region Congress in Cape Town, hosted by the SA Society of Physiotherapy. I came away with one clear message: AI is here to support therapists, not replace them...
