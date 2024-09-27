CHRIS THURMAN: A dance between tradition and innovation
Stellenbosch remains an important site of SA arts pilgrimage
27 September 2024 - 05:00
My son, a newly minted football fanatic, tells me that he supports Stellenbosch FC. He is at that preteen age when following a winning team is all-important (in the English Premiership, he is a 100% behind Manchester City) so Mamelodi Sundowns might have seemed the obvious choice.
But the rise and rise of Stellenbosch FC is an under-heralded but significant SA sports story. Within five seasons, the club has leapt from the National First Division to being a Premier Soccer League title contender, qualifying for the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.