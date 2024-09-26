MARK BARNES: Favours have a price tag
The most obvious consequences arise from cadre deployment in politics, but nepotism can be found as often in private as public sector
Asking for a favour is like borrowing money: you should know you will have to repay it, with interest. At least with money you have a good idea (at current interest rates) what it will cost you in the fullness of time — lenders are obliged to tell us nowadays.
If you find yourself in an ecosystem — or even in a defined group of people — in which the giving and accepting of favours is the order of the day, move on, move out, get away, run. The most obvious consequences we’ve had to deal with are those arising out of cadre deployment in politics, but nepotism can be found as often in the private as the public sector. ..
