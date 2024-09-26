LUNGILE MASHELE: AI’s power consumption and role in energy transition
Generative AI applications can strain energy grids while leading to solutions to reduce energy consumption and emissions
26 September 2024 - 05:00
According to a McKinsey survey, generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools — AI systems that can create new content such as images, videos or text — are rapidly gaining popularity in businesses. Many organisations are already using these tools in their operations and even top executives are personally using them for work.
This increased interest in AI has led to a surge in investment in AI technologies. However, the survey also highlights the need for organisations to address the risks associated with using generative AI. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.