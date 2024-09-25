YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Hundred days into GNU and cautious optimism holds
Too early to speak of real impacts but the outlook has certainly improved
25 September 2024 - 05:00
What does the first 100 days of the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU) say about our country’s political future?
The roots of marking the first 100 days as a milestone for any new administration can be traced to US president Franklin D Roosevelt’s first tenure, which began in 1932 amid the Great Depression. During the first three months of his presidency the US Congress passed 76 pieces of legislation, an unsurpassed figure. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.