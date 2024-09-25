WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA must develop a bold, export-driven strategy for agriculture
SA has to engage with world in way that ensures sustainability of domestic export-led industries
25 September 2024 - 05:00
Does SA’s agriculture have any future in global markets in the face of deepening geopolitical frictions among major economies? It all depends on what the country’s leaders do to prepare for an uncertain future.
Success is not guaranteed. It is a product of the combination of a clear reading of today’s trends and how these will shape the future of global markets, how they envision SA’s place in this fast-changing global economic order, the choice of policy actions, and daring speed. What made us successful yesterday may not be adequate for the challenges ahead...
