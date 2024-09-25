MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The making of a New World premium wine
25 September 2024 - 05:00
Twenty five years ago — when Rand Merchant Bank’s GT Ferreira formally launched his Helshoogte estate and cellar — he evaded the question of how much he had invested in the enterprise with a now famous remark.
As a banker, he said, you looked for ROI (return on investment); the wine business, however, was more about ROE (return on ego). At the time I said to him that those who successfully built wine brands could increase price and grow volume over time. With deep enough pockets you should be able to show real profits after a decade or two of investment. He just smiled wryly...
