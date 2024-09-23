GAVIN RICH: All Blacks have greater cause for concern than Boks
23 September 2024 - 05:00
The two top Rugby Championship teams in current global standing produced performances at the weekend that were a step down from two weeks ago, but there’s more reason for the All Blacks to be concerned — even though they won and the Springboks lost.
There was an uncanny similarity in the game in Sydney, where New Zealand snuck home by just three points against the Wallabies, and the later game in Santiago, where a missed penalty denied the Boks a tight win over Argentina...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.