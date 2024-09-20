JONNY STEINBERG: Deadly Bangladeshi protests shine light on SA history
Years of apartheid broke the gentleness of black urban political culture
20 September 2024 - 05:00
Something happened at the other end of the world recently that made me think of SA’s history.
In Bangladesh in July security forces killed several hundred unarmed people protesting against prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League, which had run the country autocratically for 15 years. The corpses of the dead were simply left on the street to be picked up and identified by charity workers. ..
