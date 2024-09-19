GUGU LOURIE: Justice for Nkosana Makate: Inventor of Please Call Me deserves his due
Continued attempts over the years to undermine his case are possibly rooted in racism, that lingering ghost of apartheid
19 September 2024 - 05:00
It is not in dispute that Nkosana Makate is the inventor of Vodacom’s Please Call Me service. Vodacom, which benefited immensely from Makate’s invention, must pay him what is due. Continued attempts over the years to undermine this fact are possibly rooted in racism, that lingering ghost of apartheid.
Nigerian-British writer Ben Okri once said: “What is reality? Everybody’s reality is subjective; it’s conditioned by upbringing, ideas, temperament, religion, what’s happened to you.”..
